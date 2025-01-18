iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $720.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.90%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

