iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

