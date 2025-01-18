iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.54. 157,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 69,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

