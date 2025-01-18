iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 639,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,038.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000.

BATS:IGEB opened at $44.32 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

