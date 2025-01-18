iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

