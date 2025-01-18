Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $173.16 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

