Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 586.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Jackson Financial worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 114.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -22.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

