JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $4.57 on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
