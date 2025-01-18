JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $4.57 on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.