Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after buying an additional 1,070,485 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the second quarter valued at $93,586,000. Irth Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,883,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

