Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

RadNet stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.

In related news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,084,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,417,920. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,519.85. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in RadNet by 10,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 57.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

