Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 9,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 9,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

