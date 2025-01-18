JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

NASDAQ:BL opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.91.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,569,922.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 72,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,214.40. The trade was a 25.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 435,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 68,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

