JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $884.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $518,478.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,116.16. The trade was a 21.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 78.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 274.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

