Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $87.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,973 shares of company stock worth $53,986,862 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

