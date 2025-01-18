JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $162.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

