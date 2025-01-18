JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $101.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DD. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

