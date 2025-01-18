JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $231.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HON. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Shares of HON opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,155,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

