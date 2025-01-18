JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $87.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,802,081.72. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,973 shares of company stock worth $53,986,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

