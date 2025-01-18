JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Root were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Root

In other Root news, Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $192,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,238.99. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 75,839 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $6,158,885.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,719.47. This represents a 63.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,905 shares of company stock worth $20,440,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Root from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Root Price Performance

Root stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.77 million. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Root’s revenue was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

