JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Price

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Get Albany International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIN

Albany International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $98.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph M. Gaug acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.24 per share, with a total value of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $485,215.64. The trade was a 17.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $597,657.62. The trade was a 14.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Albany International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 33.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.