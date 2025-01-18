JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Get VF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

VF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $23.71 on Thursday. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VF by 22.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.