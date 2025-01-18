JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $102.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

