Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Karooooo Stock Up 1.5 %

KARO opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Karooooo has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Karooooo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 4th quarter valued at $6,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 124.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

