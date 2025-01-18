Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Karooooo Stock Up 1.5 %
KARO opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Karooooo has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
