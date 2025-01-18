Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,773,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $22,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hello Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 633,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hello Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

