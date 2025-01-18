Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 44,119,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,670 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 322,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.