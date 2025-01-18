Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clipper Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Clipper Realty stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.25. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Clipper Realty Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -131.03%.

(Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.