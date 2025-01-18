Kennebec Savings Bank Takes $8.03 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000. Apple comprises 7.9% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 893,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,301,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

