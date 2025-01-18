Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading 1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 4,625,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,224,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,263 shares of company stock worth $18,578,014. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.