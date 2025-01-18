Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 420.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,955,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,980. This trade represents a 66.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $294,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,045.90. The trade was a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

