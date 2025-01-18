Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $33.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.01. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 380,392 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 641,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 372,443 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $8,887,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,927,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after buying an additional 335,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.