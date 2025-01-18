Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

