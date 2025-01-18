Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Position Lifted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 983.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kyndryl by 15.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $39.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

