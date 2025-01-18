Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 232.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 499,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 349,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 326,095 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 520,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 227,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

KYTX stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Kyverna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

