Lake Street Capital Cuts Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $3.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

SGHT stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $122,471.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 663,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,515.50. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $44,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,567,509.20. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $58,232 and have sold 47,681 shares worth $212,977. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 40.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

