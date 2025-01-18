Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 16,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Lam Research by 904.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 25,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,020.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

