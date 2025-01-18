Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lands’ End by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

