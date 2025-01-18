LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $111.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

LCII stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 89.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

