Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Stronger Earnings for ICON Public

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $13.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.25. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICLR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $198.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $183.38 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in ICON Public by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

