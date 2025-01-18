Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Outlook for LLY FY2024 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.20. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $30.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $38.71 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $45.85 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $51.37 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.22.

LLY opened at $726.24 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $612.70 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $783.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $856.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $689.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

