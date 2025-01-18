Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Forecast for UNH Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $7.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.47. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.60 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $510.03 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

