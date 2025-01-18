LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 664,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $253,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,941,774.97. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,077.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,610. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.