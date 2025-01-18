Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $15,834,108. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after buying an additional 415,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after acquiring an additional 686,089 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 677,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 330,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.