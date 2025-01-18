Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 41.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $194.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.51 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

