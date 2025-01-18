Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $346.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $343.00 to $346.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LAD opened at $351.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.42. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,696,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,778,000. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,964.94. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,290 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,596. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.