LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

LivaNova stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LivaNova by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 213,749 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 48.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

