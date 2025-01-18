Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $373.70 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $491.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 85,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

