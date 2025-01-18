Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $414.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $261.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $373.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.31 and its 200 day moving average is $304.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 85,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

