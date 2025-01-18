Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

OTC:LUNMF opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.48.

