MarketAxess FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by William Blair

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.31. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.30.
MarketAxess Stock Down 0.5 %
MarketAxess stock opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.22. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.03.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.