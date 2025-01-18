MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $261.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day moving average is $246.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.